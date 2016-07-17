Hundreds of people mobbed New York's Central Park to catch a Vaporeon in 'Pokémon GO'

People are absolutely nuts for “Pokémon GO.”

Need proof? Watch this insane 40-second video of a massive mob of

people running after a Vaporeon, one of the rarest Pokémon in the

game, in New York City’s Central Park.

<br />

A similar occurrence happened a few days ago when hundreds of people mobbed Santa Monica Pier to catch a Squirtle.

“Pokémon GO” is officially a craze.

This article first appeared on Tech Insider. Read the original article. Copyright 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.