Hundreds of people mobbed New York's Central Park to catch a Vaporeon in 'Pokémon GO'

People are absolutely nuts for “Pokémon GO.”
Need proof? Watch this insane 40-second video of a massive mob of
people running after a Vaporeon, one of the rarest Pokémon in the
game, in New York City’s Central Park.
A similar occurrence happened a few days ago when hundreds of people mobbed Santa Monica Pier to catch a Squirtle.
“Pokémon GO” is officially a craze.
This article first appeared on Tech Insider. Read the original article. Copyright 2016.
