Hundreds Of Googlers Drop 'Steve Jobs' Into A Dunk Tank

Jay Yarow
fake

Photo: Function Blog

Some drink company called Function decided to add more fuel to the Google-Apple fire.When it was invited to Google’s campus to give out drinks, it dressed up one of its employees — meet Donnie from sales — as Steve Jobs and put him in a dunk tank.

On its blog, Function says “The tank was a total hit, with hundreds of Google employees lining up to take a shot at Mr. Jobs”

Click here to see Googlers dumping ‘Steve’ in the tank >

Here's the fake Steve about to be dunked

A shot of the Google HQ where this went down

Uhh...Google is a weird place.

Ahh, normal Googlers exacting their revenge.

More Googlers

One more of the dunk tank

All because Steve allegedly said Google's mantra is bullshit

Don't miss..

Meet the 11 Apple Execs Hellbent On Destroying Google >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.