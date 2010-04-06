Hundreds Of Googlers Drop 'Steve Jobs' Into A Dunk Tank

Photo: Function Blog

Some drink company called Function decided to add more fuel to the Google-Apple fire.When it was invited to Google’s campus to give out drinks, it dressed up one of its employees — meet Donnie from sales — as Steve Jobs and put him in a dunk tank.



On its blog, Function says “The tank was a total hit, with hundreds of Google employees lining up to take a shot at Mr. Jobs”

Click here to see Googlers dumping ‘Steve’ in the tank >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.