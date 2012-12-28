Hundreds Of Flights To Eastern Airports Canceled As Blizzards Continue

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Yesterday, more than 1,600 flights to, from, and within the United States were canceled as blizzards blanketed the country.So far today, 607 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.com.



As the storms move east, flight cancellations by destination airport reflected their trajectory.

Yesterday, the destination airports with the most canceled flights were:

Dallas/Fort Worth: 161

Philadelphia International: 132

Chicago O’Hare: 81

Indianapolis International: 80

LaGuardia: 72

Today, the blizzards’ move east is reflected in airport cancellations. Dallas, Chicago, and Indianapolis have dropped down. Newark Liberty and Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National airports have moved up. Here’s today’s top five, as of this morning:

Philadelphia International: 57

Reagan National: 37

Detroit Metro Wayne Co: 32

Newark Liberty International: 30

LaGuardia: 23

