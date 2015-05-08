Here's what happened when hundreds of Facebookers dressed up in bright colours to play silly team games

Madeline Stone
Fb game dayInstagram, @alexandersjoholm

Each spring, scores of Facebook employees band together in teams, dress in bright colours, and head over to a local park to face off in a series of competitions.

Called “Game Day,” it’s essentially a grown-up version of field day. 

This year, inflatable jousting, sumo wrestling, and tug of war were just a few of the activities the Facebookers engaged in. 

It looked like a ton of fun.

Hundreds of Facebookers turned out in team uniforms of red, yellow, purple, and green, as seen in this photo captured by a drone.

The green team was named 'Turtle Power' in a nod to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The red team donned dragon hats, while 'Purple Rain' did their best Prince impressions.

All of the games were spread out across a field at the Twin Peaks Sports Complex in Sunnyvale.

Sumo wrestling was one of the favourite activities.

But these Facebookers made sure to stop and smile for the camera.

This boxing game looks like a fun challenge.

You could also play in an inflatable jousting arena.

Tug of war was a major team event.

And the competition was tough.

The whole event seemed like organised chaos.

A photo booth was set up so people could pose with their teammates.

And of course there was tons of free food, from burgers and noodles to chocolate churros and beignets.

After the games were over, some competitors headed to a local bar for the after party.

