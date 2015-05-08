Here's what happened when hundreds of Facebookers dressed up in bright colours to play silly team games

Each spring, scores of Facebook employees band together in teams, dress in bright colours, and head over to a local park to face off in a series of competitions.
Called “Game Day,” it’s essentially a grown-up version of field day.
This year, inflatable jousting, sumo wrestling, and tug of war were just a few of the activities the Facebookers engaged in.
It looked like a ton of fun.
Hundreds of Facebookers turned out in team uniforms of red, yellow, purple, and green, as seen in this photo captured by a drone.
And of course there was tons of free food, from burgers and noodles to chocolate churros and beignets.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.