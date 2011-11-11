Hundreds Of Earthquake Survivors Protested In Turkey

Photo: AP

Protestors in eastern Turkey called for the resignation of the provincial governor over what they say are insufficient relief efforts, Al Jazeera reported. About 300 demonstrators rallied in the city of Van angry because the governor told locals it was safe for them to return to their buildings before any assessment was taken on the safety of the buildings rattled by the recent 5.7-magnitude aftershock.



Tools to clear the rubble left by the quake and housing aid for displaced families have been insufficient, critics say.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey late October, will the official death toll over 500. The quake and its aftershocks have taken a toll in Van and other cities in the eastern region with damage to infrastructure and fatalities growing by the day.

Turkish prime minster Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted on Wednesday that the government had been slow to respond. “We admit that we failed in the beginning, within the first 24 hours,” he said. “We acknowledge flaws but these mistakes are pretty normal in such incidents.”

About 50,000 people have been affected and 2,000 buildings have been destroyed with another 3,700 buildings unfit for habitation from the earthquakes, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

