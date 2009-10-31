Hundreds of Complaints Filed Aginst BofA Regarding Loan Modifications

Bank of America’s customers are not happy.



Florida homeowners are now filing complaints with the Attorney General over failed or lagging modifications to their home loans with Bank of America:

Sun Sentinel: Angry borrowers, desperate to hold on to their homes, say they’ve made dozens of calls to their lender and spent months asking for a change in their loan terms, only to be denied or to learn that Bank of America revoked their loan modifications a few months after they reached a deal.

“I wrote letters to the governor, I called the bank every single month,” said Yvonne McBride, a disabled former state worker who received a loan modification for the Sunrise home she shares with husband Herman Acosta. But the bank retracted the deal after, she said, she’d paid more than $9,200 to cover mortgage payments through next January.

Currently, the Florida AG has received 452 complains about Bank of America. JP Morgan Chase also had complaints, though only 69. Wachovia and Wells Fargo, now combined, have 51.

