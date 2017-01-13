Hundreds of Australians stranded in Bali start coming home today

File photo of Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali. Edy Purnomo/Getty Images

Up to 2000 Australians stranded in Bali during a dispute between budget airline Tigerair and Indonesian authorities will start making their way home today.

Tigerair says it’s been granted permission to operate all scheduled flights from Bali to Australia until Monday.

However, flights from Australia to Bali are still cancelled, disrupting the holiday plans of thousands of people.

The airline cancelled flights in and out of Bali on Wednesday and Thursday after Indonesia said the airline breached its licence. The dispute is over the airline’s status as a charter operator.

Virgin Australia, which owns Tigerair, planned to operate extra flights from Bali bring as many affected holidaymakers back to Australia as possible.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” Tigerair says. “Tigerair Australia continues to work constructively with the Indonesian Government in order to recommence normal operations to Bali.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.