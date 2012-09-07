Hundreds Of Afghan Soldiers Were Fired For Their Ties To Insurgents

Photo: Luke Austin via U.S. Army

As the vetting process for 350,000 Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) moves along, already hundreds of Afghan soldiers have been detained and fired for their ties to local insurgencies.The vetting process comes in the wake of dozens of “green on blue” insider attacks in which Afghan troops in uniform kill American servicemembers.



The LA times even reports that American special forces have suspended all training of their 16,000-member force of ANSF police officers until the nationwide vetting process is complete.

Mirwais Harooni of Reuters reports that Marine General John Allen, the commander of foreign troops in Afghanistan, says that he detects no less commitment on behalf of Afghan troops. He also denied these rogue attacks have fostered any type of cold feelings between Americans and their Afghan counterparts – while maintaining that only about “25 per cent” of these attacks are Taliban related.

“Using an army uniform against foreign forces is a serious point of concern not only for the defence Ministry but for the whole Afghan government,” Afghan defence Ministry spokesman Zahir Azimi told reporters in Kabul. Azimi said Karzai had issued strong orders to military leaders aimed at curtailing insider attacks.

Officials still maintain that a pull-out date has not been accelerated due to the perception of deteriorating circumstances.

