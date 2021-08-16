Hundreds of Afghan soldiers have fled over the border to Uzbekistan with dozens of military aircraft and helicopters

This 2014 photo shows Afghan Air Force helicopters landing at the military airport in Kabul. Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

Hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan taking 22 military planes and 24 helicopters with them.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan taking 22 military planes and 24 helicopters with them, as the Taliban tighten their grip on Kabul, according to a Reuters report.

The report said one aircraft collided with an Uzbek fighter jet and caused them both to crash.

The Uzbek prosecutor general’s office said in a statement that a total of 585 Afghan soldiers arrived on aircraft and 158 more crossed the border on foot, Reuters said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.