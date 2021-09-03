Over 800 Louisiana nursing home patients were taken to a warehouse with no air conditioning during Hurricane Ida, where 4 died

The Louisiana National Guard has rescued at least 359 civilians following Hurricane Ida. Louisiana National Guard via Twitter

843 nursing home residents in Louisiana were transferred to a dingy warehouse as Ida hit the state.

Four people died and dozens were hospitalized as the warehouse had no AC and overflowing toilets.

The Louisiana Dept. of Public Health rescued them and is investigating how they were placed there.

843 nursing home residents in Louisiana were transferred to a warehouse as Hurricane Ida tore through the state, and four died, while others languished with no air conditioning and overflowing toilets, according to The Advocate.

Two nurses working inside the Tangipahoa Parish spoke to the outlet and shared photos of elderly people crowded on mattresses on the floor. Some residents reportedly screamed for help.

According to The Advocate, seven nursing homes transferred patients to the warehouse as Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana. In the warehouse, four nursing home residents died, and dozens were hospitalized.

The Louisiana Department of Health rescued the over 800 residents on Thursday, and announced that they were opening an investigation into the warehouse and the nursing homes.