Residents of Florida are eager to get in on the green collar revolution



According to an AP report, hundreds of people were lined up at 6 AM for to apply for a job building a solar power plant on Florida’s East Coast.

The hopeful job applicants will build a $400 million power plant over the next two years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.