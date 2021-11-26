Alabama police found hundreds of FedEx packages in a ravine, and it’s still unclear how they ended up there

FedEx workers were on the scene on Thanksgiving to clean up the ravine. Blount County Sheriff’s Office

300-400 FedEx packages were found in a ravine in Blount County, Alabama.

The sheriff’s office reported that FedEx dispatched drivers on Thanksgiving to retrieve the packages.

It’s still not clear how the packages ended up in the ditch.

If you have a missing FedEx package in Alabama, it may have been dumped in a ditch in Blount County.

A deputy with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office found 300-400 FedEx packages abandoned in a ravine on private property on Nov. 24, though it’s still unclear how or why the packages ended up there.

FedEx drivers arrived on the scene at 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving, and the sheriff’s office posted photos of FedEx workers collecting boxes scattered across the ditch and loading them into trucks.

“Hopefully we will have some answers soon,” the sheriff’s office said.

FedEx crews were dispatched to retrieve the abandoned packages. Blount County Sheriff’s Office

“These guys came from all over the country to work on Thanksgiving. Thank you guys for your hard work and clearing up this mess,” the sheriff’s office said. “FedEx has sent multiple trucks and drivers from all over the south.”

FedEx and the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In a statement to CNN, FedEx said the “security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care.”