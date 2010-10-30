Gossips Say Caterina Fake Will Quit Hunch. She Responds Here

Caterina Fake

Photo: Joi

We’ve heard gossip that Hunch cofounder Caterina Fake might be quitting the company.One plugged-in New York source just told us: “They won’t ever admit that caterina is leaving

she’ll just say at some point that she’s found a new optty etc”



Now there’s this, from one of her recent blog posts:

Hunch has pivoted. We’ve gone from being a consumer destination site based on user-created topics, to a taste-graph driven platform for partner sites.

The things I’m good at are building communities, participatory media, places where people contribute things of their own making.

So yes, I am wondering what I can do that best serves Hunch and utilizes my own particular talents. I will find the perfect role for me, and whatever it is, is TBD. I have no plans to parachute off the plane.

