Let Her Know You Care This Valentine's Day By Getting Her A Baseball Signed By Kris Humphries And Kim Kardashian

The Minnesota Twins are raising money for their charity by auctioning a very strange, yet rare item (via Big League Stew): a baseball autographed by Minnesota native Kris Humphries and his former wife Kim Kardashian.



“We have as far as we know, a one-of-a-kind item – a baseball with both of their signatures which we believe is best used to raise incremental funds for the good works of the Community Fund,” said Kevin Smith, executive director of public affairs for the Twins.

Kris and Kim signed the baseball last summer when the two attended a Twins game and he got to throw out the first pitch.

The auction ends February 14 at 3 p.m. central time , which is just in time for all you Minnesota Twins and/or reality TV sham marriage fans to get your loved one a great Valentine’s Day gift.

