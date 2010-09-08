I-Banker Catches A Man-Eating Shark And The Man It Ate

Humphrey Simmons’ catch, a man-eating shark

On his labour Day vacation, a Bahamian investment banker, Humphrey Simmons, fought a shark, caught the shark, discovered a body inside, and may have solved a mystery.The Bahamian Tribune uncovers the tale of one of the most epic fishing trips ever.



Xanthos Investment’s Humphrey Simmons, who had been fishing with friends Keith Ferguson and Stanley Bernard on Saturday, suddenly caught an “unusually heavy” Tiger shark on his line.

He told the Bahamian Tribune:

“After about 45 minutes we pulled up a fish, and a shark took it.”

“While pulling up my line, I noticed that it was extra heavy. I called “Boy” (Stanley Bernard) and asked him to go get the shot gun.”

Simmons says sharks usually cuts the line or breaks it as soon as he sees sunshine, but this one kept fighting.

“He couldn’t get the grouper because it was also on my line.”

As soon as the shark reached the surface, Simmons’ friend, Bernard, shot him several times in the head. And then something gross happened.

From the Tribune:

“We tied the rope around his tail fin, and pulled him towards the boat. We were going to cut the hook out of his mouth and let him go when he regurgitated a human foot — intact from the knee down. It was now about 10am.”

As soon as they saw the foot, Simmons says, and smelled the “stink” coming from inside the shark’s “huge” belly, they knew they had to bring the shark to shore.

“We thought that there might be more bodies inside.”

They pulled up at a Nassau port a short while later, cut open the shark body, and discovered more body parts inside: a severed right leg, two severed arms and a torso in two sections. There was no head.

The unidentified body, a man, is believed to have drowned before the shark ate him and may provide the conclusion to one of the island’s recent mystery deaths. There are three men who were reported missing at sea recently. Officials hope they can ID the man Simmons and his friends found as one of the missing men.

