Humpback Whales Almost Swallow Divers By Accident

Two divers were nearly swallowed by a couple of Humpback whales as the men were swimming at Souza Rock off the California coast.



The whales, which were coming up out of the water to eat some fish, missed the unsuspecting divers by just a few feet. You can see the fish stating to jump out of the water just seconds before the whales surface.

Phew.

Humpback whales, which feed on krill, plankton, and small fish, can weigh up to 40 tons and measure up to 60 feet long (equal to one and a half school buses).

Watch the close encounter in the video below, uploaded to YouTube by Shawn Stamback:

