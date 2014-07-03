You Can Get A Full PC That's The Size Of A Credit Card For Just $US45

Raspberry Pi, the $US35 Linux-based computer for educational projects and home tinkering, has by and large cornered the market for those who need a quick and easy single-serving computer. But it appears to have new competition from the HummingBoard, a similar computing setup with a few spec improvements and slightly higher price.

Starting at $US45 for the barebones device and going as high as $US117, the HummingBoard aims to fill pretty much the same niche as the Raspberry Pi, but its various models boast faster processors, more RAM, and more USB connections.

The HummingBoard could be used as a credit card-sized personal computer or it could act as the brain for your next internet-connected project. The video below gives you an overview of the device, and you can compare the various models available on the HummingBoard site.

