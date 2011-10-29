ESTATE OF THE DAY: $49.5 Million For A Massive California Horse Ranch With 6 Guest Houses

Photo: Everett Fenton Gidley

This Mediterranean style home sits on 123 acres, perfect for the horse-lover and party-host.Called Hummingbird Nest Ranch, the Los Angeles-area estate is currently listed for $49.5 million.



The house has six guest houses and 10 staff houses. The estate also has three equestrian arenas and two barns.

The largest house on the property is known as “The Sitting Bull Cottage.” It alone is more than 3,000 square feet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.