ESTATE OF THE DAY: $49.5 Million For A Massive California Horse Ranch With 6 Guest Houses

Meredith Galante
This Mediterranean style home sits on 123 acres, perfect for the horse-lover and party-host.Called Hummingbird Nest Ranch, the Los Angeles-area estate is currently listed for $49.5 million.

The house has six guest houses and 10 staff houses. The estate also has three equestrian arenas and two barns.

The largest house on the property is known as “The Sitting Bull Cottage.” It alone is more than 3,000 square feet.

The house combines the best of Spanish influence and ranch style

There's a grand prix arena on the property

There are many buildings on the land

Check out the view

The house has a huge fountain to greet you as you drive up

The backyard has cascading steps down to the lawn

This is one of the casual dining rooms on the estate

Imagine the huge dinner parities you could throw in this room

And with a kitchen like this, you might as well hire a chef

This cozy spot seems more appropriate for breakfast

The living room reminds us of a medieval castle

Those couches look really comfy

The master bedroom has a fireplace near the bed to keep you warm when it gets chilly

This bed looks as if its fit for royalty

The Spanish theme continues in the bathrooms

The bathrooms all have great tile work

Ideal for a siesta

Your guests will be impressed that they get their own house when they come to stay

Play some pool or sit and socialize with friends

That pool water looks very inviting

Need a break from riding? Hang out at the clubhouse

Inside looks like a country club

Even the shower stalls are beautiful

There's plenty of room to relax in the backyard

Ah, an outdoor bar

