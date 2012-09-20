Here's What Happens To A Hummer When It Crashes Through A Restaurant Window

A wild chase ensued in Manhattan yesterday when a 19-year-old allegedly stole a Hummer from a parking garage in Chelsea and sped around the neighbourhood, eventually slamming into the front window of a barbecue restaurant and injuring seven, according to The New York Daily News.



The Hummer may be a civilian version of an Army truck, but that doesn’t mean the vehicle is any match for a plate-glass window—though based on the NYDN photos, the window didn’t fare too well, either.

Our Jim Edwards spotted the crumpled Hummer this afternoon on 21st Street and Lexington Avenue (it’s licence plate matches the plate in the photos on the NYDN). Apparently, its owners have yet to retrieve it.

Photo: Jim Edwards/Business Insider

Photo: Jim Edwards/Business Insider

