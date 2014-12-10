The Best App For People Who Can't Remember Names Comes To Android

Humin is one of my favourite apps of the year, the kind of app that I show to people when they ask what’s new and exciting, and today it finally arrives for Android.

As someone who has trouble remembering names, Humin is perfect for me, and here’s why.

Humin is basically your own personal assistant who specialises in remembering all the tiny details when you meet somebody new, allowing you to later look that person up based on context search cues like “lives in Manhattan” or “emailed last week.”

Say I meet someone while at a bar or a party in Brooklyn and I add a new contact in Humin, adding their name and number.

Those two details are all Humin needs to work its magic, as the app will also automatically record and remember a ton of other important details that make it easy to search for them later.

The next time I want to look up my new friend from the bar, I can just type into Humin a clue like “met last week,” “lives in Brooklyn,” or “works at ______.” If the person is on social media, Humin can pull details and a picture from their LinkedIn page, perhaps telling me where that person works or what school they went to. If you share a mutual friend, Humin will tell you.

Besides helping you never forget a name, Humin is also great at showing you who is around based on where you are. I live in Brooklyn, but if I’m out and about in Manhattan for the evening, when I open Humin I’ll be greeted with a list of people from Manhattan instead of Brooklyn.

Because of this feature, Humin is great for people who travel or have friends in multiple cities. If I’m flying home for the holidays, Humin’s homescreen changes to tell me who I know in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

You can also receive calls and voicemails through Humin, which is why Humin works best if you just use it to replace both your default Phone and Contacts app.

While Humin isn’t a messaging app, it’s designed to supplement your default messaging app by acting like a portal of sorts, creating a natural way to contact people once you’ve figured out who you want to reach.

You can keep a favourites list of contacts for easy access, and a simple swipe on their name tile to either the left or the right will let you jump right into a phone call or text message, thankfully using your default messaging app instead of forcing you to message through Humin.

That’s the best part about Humin: It’s there when you need it, and supplements rather than replaces your favourite messaging app. It would be easy to include a messaging feature inside the app, but it’s not necessary, and why force people to change their habits?

In addition to being available for Android, Humin is also expanding into Canada and Europe.

You can learn more about Humin or download the Android version right here.

