Humiliations Continue For Cleveland As LeBron Is Cover Boy For 2011 Cavaliers Calendar

Photo: Cleveland Plain-Dealer

Spotted in Cleveland-area stores this week is a Cleveland Cavaliers 2011 team calendar featuring the one and only LeBron James on the cover.Guess they didn’t hear about “The Decision.”



Care to guess the name of the calendar company that produced and shipped this beauty back in July? They’re called Perfect Timing, Inc.

It cost $14.99, but so far, there have been no takers.

