21 Stunning Portraits Of Humans Around The World

Brandon Stanton is the photographer behind Humans of New York, the wildly popular photography blog that currently has more likes on Facebook than the entire population of New York City itself. Stanton was recently tapped by the United Nations to go on a nearly 2-month-long “world tour” to bring his signature style to various countries around the globe.

Stanton’s method involves high-quality portraits of people he meets on the street paired with illuminating quotes from them. The blog has been documenting people in and around New York City (and various other select cities) since 2010, and was the subject of a best-selling book released last year.

Currently, Stanton is shooting in Uganda. Before that, he traveled to Kenya, Jordan, Iraq, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Next up are India and Vietnam, according to The Atlantic. The trip was created to build awareness for the UN’s Millennium Development Goals project, by attaching human faces to the project’s written objectives.

While Stanton’s travels have just begun, he’s already got some great shots in the bag. Click through our slideshow to see some of the best ones. You can see more on his site, which is updated regularly.

