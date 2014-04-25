This 100-Year-Old Widow Describing The Moment She Met Her Husband Will Make You Believe In True Love

YouTube 100-year-old Shirley remembers knowing her late husband was her soulmate.

Brandon Stanton of Humans of New York has been shooting gorgeous photos of New Yorkers on the street since 2010.

Recently he decided to move into video, choosing 100-year-old, sassy “fan-favourite” Shirley as his first subject.

“She recently let us spend an afternoon at her apartment, where she reminisced about her deceased husband Moe,” he explained on Facebook. “The result was quite touching.”

In the video, Shirley describes how she and Moe first met when she was singing French songs at a friend’s party. “We didn’t say we’re going to get married,” she said. “We just knew it. It was a meeting of the souls.”

She went on to describe their long life together, filled with dancing, drawings, poetry, and sending letters back and forth during Moe’s time as a doctor in World War II.

When Moe got sick, Shirley said she asked him, “Moe, what will I do without you?” He answered, “Take the love you have for me and spread it around. And love spread around — there, beauty is found.”

