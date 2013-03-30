Humans Kill An Insane Number Of Sharks Every Hour [INFOGRAPHIC]

A recent study in the journal Marine Policy showed that 100 million sharks are killed by humans every year. Joe Chernov was horrified by this number and decided to work with Robin Richards to illustrate how staggering the number really is.



Here is what they made, which shows the insane difference between the number of humans killed by sharks per year (12) and how many sharks are killed every hour (11,417):

