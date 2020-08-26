A photographer captured photos of 15 pairs of dogs and their owners that look hilariously alike

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings Twinning.

Gerrard Gethings, an animal photographer, photographed 25 pairs of humans and their dogs that look just alike.

The photos were then turned into a memory game called “Do You Look Like Your Dog?”

Gethings shared 15 of the pairs with Insider, and they may make you do a double take.

Gerrard Gethings, a well-known animal photographer, was commissioned by Laurence King Publishing to photograph 25 pairs of identical-looking humans and their dogs for a game called “Do You Look Like Your Dog?”

These furry friends and their owners looks so much alike you might do a double take.

This National Dog Day, Insider is celebrating dogs and their bonds with their humans. Keep scrolling to see dogs and owners who share a truly uncanny resemblance.

You might have heard that dogs and their owners start to resemble each other after a while.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings They have similar hair.

Or maybe you’ve seen these dogs that are dead ringers for celebrities.

Photographer Gerrard Gethings definitely has.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings Matching collars.

You can check out his Instagram here.

Gethings was commissioned by Laurence King Publishing, a British publishing house, to take portraits of dogs and their owners that looked alike.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings Look at those pigtails.

You can find out more about Gerrard Gethings at his website.

They then turned it into a game called “Do You Look Like Your Dog?”

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings They both have incredible manes.

If you don't have the best memory, we've rounded up some easy tips and tricks to help you slay this game.

It’s a memory game in which players must match up owners and their dogs.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings You might do a double take.

You can see what the hype is all about here.

It comes with 50 cards — 25 pairs of dogs and their human counterparts.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings Two very serious men.

These two are clearly not messing around.

Gethings has a knack for matching up dogs and their humans in subtle ways…

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings Cute pigtails.

They both are rocking pigtails.

Like this man wearing a white tank to match his dog’s white stomach, and winking so it looks like he only has one eye, like his furry friend.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings Winking at the camera.

The best kind of winky face.

The way hair is styled also clearly evokes similarities.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings They both have luscious locks.

Though their style isn’t as epic as this groomer, who literally turns dogs into fluff balls.

Gethings wasn’t always involved in pet photography. In the beginning of his career, he was actually interested in painting.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings Both have a little bed-head.

Two scruffy little guys.

He made the switch to animal photography back in 2008 … after getting a puppy.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings The same snow-white locks.

According to Gethings’ bio, he brought home a 7-week-old border terrier named Baxter, which is when he discovered his true calling – animal photography.

“I don’t want to create images of animals that are patronising. My subjects are complex and characterful creatures, full of pathos, humour, and unpredictability. I want them to appear epic,” said Gethings.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings The same eyes.

Coincidentally, both this owner and his dog have two different coloured eyes.

“For me, a domestic pet is no less beautiful or majestic than a wild animal,” he said.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings The same withering glance.

“Familiarity often makes us forget this, but when you get up-close and capture every soulful detail in the eyes of a dog, cat or horse, then you start to remember where it came from,” Gethings continued.

He has five distinct collections on his site — Bee, Feather, Fur, Hoof, and Scale.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings Matching.

They’re pretty self-explanatory – bees, birds, dogs and cats, horses, or reptiles and fish.

But if you’re not in the market for new artwork — this game will definitely provide some solid entertainment.

Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings The same distinguished beards.

