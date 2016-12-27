US

How humans compare to the actual size of dinosaurs

Jessica Orwig, Skye Gould

Most of us imagine dinosaurs as the huge, towering prehistoric beings that once walked the Earth. But it turns out that dinosaurs were actually a wide range of sizes — and some of them weren’t much larger than a turkey. Here’s how big all the dinosaurs from “Jurassic Park” are relative to an average human man. 

Monica Manalo contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.  Graphics by Skye Gould.  Research by Jessica Orwig.

