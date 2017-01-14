Humans are still better than robots at these 9 professional skills

Shutterstock Robots: not good with emotion.

Robots are coming for all our jobs, but we’ve still got the edge in a few key areas.

McKinsey’s new report on the future of automation notes that humans are better than robots at: spotting new patterns, logical reasoning, creativity, coordination between multiple agents, natural language understanding, identifying social and emotional states, responding to social and emotional states, displaying social and emotional states, and moving around diverse environments.

The report named four skills where robots matched us and five where they beat us.

McKinsey finds that almost half of work activities globally could be automated using current technology. Of course, the robots are getting better.

Here’s a chart showing when McKinsey expects robots to pass humans on all of those skills:

