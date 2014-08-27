Humans And Pigeons Are Remarkably Similar In The Way They Take Risks

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Pigeons and humans gamble in remarkably similar ways when picking between safe and risky options, say scientists.

Both pigeons and humans are more likely to gamble when the stakes are high, opting for safer choices when the potential rewards are low.

Dr Elliot Ludvig of the University of Warwick and colleagues tested pigeons in an open field and humans in a computer game.

The safe option always yielded a fixed-size win but the risky option led to a better or worse outcome with a 50/50 chance.

Both pigeons and humans gambled more frequently with high-value gambles when they had the potential of securing a big win.

The study is published in Royal Society Journal Biology Letters.

