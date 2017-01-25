This lifelike robot could be straight out of 'Westworld' -- and it really freaked us out

DAVOS, Switzerland — On display at a technology exposition just outside the gates of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos was an alarmingly lifelike robot.

Nicknamed “Sophia” by its creator David Hanson of Hanson Robotics, the robot was so realistic that it generated various visceral reactions from passersby ranging from awestruck to a little somewhat freaked out. We talked to Hanson about his creation, and asked about his purpose in designing lifelike robots that could soon be a part of our daily lives.

