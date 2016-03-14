Humanity's best Go player finally beat Google's DeepMind computer for the first time

Google Go world champion Lee Sedol.

Google DeepMind’s AI was beaten by Go world champion Lee Sedol on Sunday in the fourth game of the Challenge Series tournament. That’s the first time that Sedol has managed to beat the computer.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis tweeted that Sedol “was too good for us today and pressured #AlphaGo into a mistake that it couldn’t recover from.”

Although this is a big win for Sedol that proves DeepMind’s computer can be beaten, Sedol still can’t win the tournament. This is game four of a five-game series, and DeepMind won the previous three games.

