Ted Cruz says 'humanity is doomed' in response to Burger King's new, more sustainable Whopper made with cows that fart and burp less

Burger King Burger King’s introduction of a more sustainable Whopper has failed to impress Sen. Ted Cruz.

On Tuesday, Burger King announced it had created a new diet for cows that allowed the chain to make a Whopper with cattle that produce 33% less methane emissions.

Sen. Ted Cruz responded to the announcement by tweeting: “Humanity is doomed.”

“I think it’s pretty clear what he meant,” a spokesperson for Sen. Cruz said when asked for clarification of the tweet. “Burger King is so desperate to please the woke Left it is launching a campaign about farting cows.”

The Texas Republican senator tweeted: “Humanity is doomed,” in response to Burger King’s new campaign around a lower-emission Whopper on Tuesday.

When asked for clarification about the tweet, a spokesperson for Sen. Cruz said “I think it’s pretty clear what he meant.”

“Burger King is so desperate to please the woke Left it is launching a campaign about farting cows,” the spokesperson continued.

Earlier in the day, Burger King announced it had worked with scientists to create a new diet for cows that reduced how much methane they produce in the form of burps and farts. Adding 100 grams of lemongrass to their diet soothed cows’ stomachs, allowing them to digest food more easily and release less methane – which traps heat in the atmosphere.

“It’s not really rocket science,” Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International chief marketing officer Fernando Machado told Business Insider.

“Adding 100 grams of lemongrass … can have a significant impact in terms of greenhouse emissions, which is probably the biggest negative contribution that this industry has,” Machado continued.

Cattle are responsible for roughly 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. However, as Fast Company reports, other aspects of the meat supply chain, including fertiliser used to grow grains, overgrazing, and deforestation, also contribute significantly to climate change.

