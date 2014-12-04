These Incredible Images Show What Humanity Will Look Like When We Colonize The Solar System

This short film rivals the most stunning scenes in Christopher Nolan’s recent film “Interstellar.” But unlike Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster, “Wanderers” depicts allreal locations throughout the solar systemwhere humanity could potentially colonize.

This breathtaking 4-minute video was created by Swedish animator and digital artist Erik

Wernquist.

In it, Wernquist displays a future in which humans journey to the planets, moons, and asteroids within our own solar system. This is our real sci-fi future, if we are willing to invest in it.

The images are accompanied by Carl Sagan’s narration about the insatiable curiosity that drives humankind to explore other worlds, from his book “Pale Blue Dot.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.