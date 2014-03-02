Meet The People Who Want To Be Tinder's 'Mother Teresa'

Popular swipe-for-love dating and hookup app Tinder is a way to find love based on aesthetic tastes. So it’s not surprising that most users tend to post the most attractive pictures of themselves.

But not every Tinder user feels that way. The “Humanitarians Of Tinder” is a collection of folks who post sensitive snaps of themselves changing the world abroad.

Their pictures say “I’m compassionate, adventurous and super hot” in under 3 seconds. They clearly think this side of themselves is a better way to find a date.

Here are some of the photos on the “Humanitarians Of Tinder” blog:

