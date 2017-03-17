DAVID MILIBAND: Yemen is the worst humanitarian crisis and it's not getting enough attention

David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs for England, tells Business Insider about the crisis we’re ignoring in the middle east, and how non-governmental organisations can help. Following is a transcript of the video.

I think if I had to pick one conflict that’s not getting coverage, it would be in Yemen. That is a country where 25 million people in total in the population, 20 million are in humanitarian need. They are suffering in the midst of a very severe conflict but also a range of other poverty and climate factors that are aggravating the situation and it’s a complicated situation but it’s one that is not getting any media attention and so it doubly demands the attention of NGOs like mine.

I think foreign news is being squeezed across the news spectrum. Fortunately not by Business Insider, which continues to remain interested in this. But, too often the news media are focusing only on what goes on at home. Of course there are big issues in domestic politics but the world is more closely connected than ever before. Health scares, environment scares, security scares, economic scares that start far away can end up in people’s living rooms very fast. And I think it’s very important that we use new media to try to allow people to communicate with each other. Certainly our own staff are increasingly using new media to make sure that they’re reaching people even if the traditional media isn’t.

