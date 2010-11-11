Human Tower Building Is The Next Pro Sport We Want To See

Tarragona, Spain, is famous for its castells, human towers built apparently for sole purpose of it being an awesomely fun thing to do.



Check out this incredible video of castellers competing for the tallest, strongest structure built from people. It’s an amazing feat of architectural savvy and brute strength, and we’re eager to see castell teams start forming here in America.

Don’t worry, none of the kids who are enlisted to climb to the top get hurt. (We think.) On second thought, don’t count on our hyper-litigious nanny state to go along.

Video by Mike Randolph on Vimeo.

