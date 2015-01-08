A Human Tooth Was Found In McDonald's Japan Fries

McDonald’s Japan has apologised after a human tooth and plastic pieces were found in the chain’s food.

The company said a human tooth was found in a customer’s french fry in August and that another diner found a 1.5-inch strip of vinyl in a Chicken McNugget over the weekend.

In a third recent case, a child’s mouth was injured by a piece of plastic in an ice cream sundae.

“A child suffered a mouth injury from a piece of plastic. We are deeply sorry for this,” McDonald’s Japan Senior Vice President Hidehito Hishinuma said at a press conference Wednesday, CBS reports.

The company said it is investigating how the items ended up in its food.

“To make such cases zero is our goal,” said Takehiko Aoki, a senior executive. “We are doing our utmost to tackle them, one by one.”

Aoki said he is confident that his family can eat McDonald’s products, despite the incidents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.