Must-watch video of a guy performing tricks on a human-sized hamster wheel

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a hamster? Zhou Ben Long uses his wheel to perform on the streets and at different kinds of events. This was filmed in Taipei, Taiwan over the span of 2 days

Video courtesy of Kuma Films. Music “jackLNDN” by Aerterna.

