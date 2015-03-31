Must-watch video of a guy performing tricks on a human-sized hamster wheel

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a hamster? Zhou Ben Long uses his wheel to perform on the streets and at different kinds of events. This was filmed in Taipei, Taiwan over the span of 2 days
Video courtesy of Kuma Films. Music “jackLNDN” by Aerterna.
