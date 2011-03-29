23 Charts On The Amazing History Of Human Progress

The human economic growth story is incredible. Population increased exponentially, as did global wealth, factory output and other measures of development.



But the flip side is the steady exhaustion of resources and destruction of the environment. As growth continues, planetary tensions will increase too. This is why we’re running into peak everything.

We picked out two dozen charts from a classic ecological report, Global Change And The Earth System.

