Human hair mats clean oil spills. Why don’t big companies use them?

Will Storey,Vishakha Gupta,Amelia Kosciulek
  • One nonprofit has been using mats of human hair to clean up oil spills for more than 20 years. 
  • It’s an eco-friendly alternative to the chemicals big companies often use to clean up spills.
  • The mats work best on the 180 million gallons of used motor oil Americans spill each year.

