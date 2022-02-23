Human hair mats clean oil spills. Why don’t big companies use them?

- One nonprofit has been using mats of human hair to clean up oil spills for more than 20 years.
- It’s an eco-friendly alternative to the chemicals big companies often use to clean up spills.
- The mats work best on the 180 million gallons of used motor oil Americans spill each year.
