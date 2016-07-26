Here's how nightmarish humans would look if our bodies were designed to survive car crashes

The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) created “Graham,” a lifelike sculpture that shows what humans would look like if we were designed to survive car crashes. The project aims to show how susceptible humans are to car accidents and to underscore the need to improve safety on roads.

Video courtesy of Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and Clemenger BBDO.

