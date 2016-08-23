Clinton campaign denies top aide's involvement in Muslim magazine

The Hillary Clinton campaign denied on Monday that a top aide had an active role at a Muslim journal that has published articles which refute major tenets of Clinton’s campaign.

The New York Post noted this weekend that the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs, where Huma Abedin was listed as an assistant editor from 1996 to 2008, published an article in 1996 titled “Women’s Rights are Islamic Rights,” a likely play on Clinton’s famous “women’s rights are human rights” quote.

The article reportedly espoused anti-feminist views.

Abedin’s mother remains the journal’s editor in chief. Her father founded the think tank that publishes the journal.

Clinton’s campaign told the Post that Abedin, however, was just a figurehead at the journal.

“My understanding is that her name was simply listed on the masthead in that period,” Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill told the Post. “She did not play a role in editing at the publication.”

Merrill declined to say whether Abedin was paid by the journal.

