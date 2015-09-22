Hillary's right hand woman just used her very first tweet to lash out at the Republican frontrunners

Huma Abedin, the longtime adviser to Democratic 2016 frontrunner Hillary Clinton, sent her very first tweet on Monday evening. The message was clearly a shot at Clinton’s two top Republican rivals.

Abedin, who is Muslim, seemed to be most directly rebuking former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who is consistently one of the top candidates in polls of the GOP primary field. Carson has been under fire for comments he made in an interview on Sunday where he said he would not “advocate that we put a Muslim in charge of this nation.”

“You can be a proud American, a proud Muslim, and proudly serve this great country. Pride versus prejudice,” Abedin said.

Abedin’s tweet could also be seen as a shot at the Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump. Last week, Trump made headlines when he did nothing to refute a man who described Muslims as “a problem in this country.” The man, who was participating in a question and answer session at one of Trump’s rallies also incorrectly called President Barack Obama a Muslim.

Check out Abedin’s tweet below.

You can be a proud American, a proud Muslim, and proudly serve this great country. Pride versus prejudice.

— Huma Abedin (@HumaAbedin) September 21, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.