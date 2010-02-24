Hulu's Top 20 Videos Of The Week: Scorsese, Cuddy & That Family Guy Episode

Which TV shows are making Hulu money?
One way to find out is through their Hulu Movers & Shakers list, which lists the Top 20 most-watched clips and TV shows.
The trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island was one of the first clips to make it to the weekly list, which tallies up the results from Feb. 15th through Feb. 21st.
That controversial Family Guy episode that shot a crack at Sarah Palin’s son, also made the list from the latest news.
Of course, the Valentine’s Day episodes of 30 Rock and Modern Family made it to the list because NBC has been reserved for the Olympics.
Click on to review Hulu’s hottest videos this week—>
Michael ends up in hot water when the black ops sociopath he's been dealing with asks him to steal sensitive flight information.
Chance must break in then break out of the maximum-security high-rise headquarters of a weapons manufacturer.
Callie, Bailey and Richard present pivotal surgical cases from their pasts when Derek restores the hospital lecture series.
Liz schedules her root canal on Valentine's Day, but has a hard time finding somebody to drive her home.
U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels is investigating the disappearance of a murderess who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane and is presumed to be hiding on the remote Shutter Island.
Archer goes to great lengths to cover up discrepancies in his ISIS expense account as he attempts to access the agency's mainframe computer.
