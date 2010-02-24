Hulu's Top 20 Videos Of The Week: Scorsese, Cuddy & That Family Guy Episode

Which TV shows are making Hulu money?



One way to find out is through their Hulu Movers & Shakers list, which lists the Top 20 most-watched clips and TV shows.

The trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island was one of the first clips to make it to the weekly list, which tallies up the results from Feb. 15th through Feb. 21st.

That controversial Family Guy episode that shot a crack at Sarah Palin’s son, also made the list from the latest news.

Of course, the Valentine’s Day episodes of 30 Rock and Modern Family made it to the list because NBC has been reserved for the Olympics.

Click on to review Hulu’s hottest videos this week—>

Peter discovers he has supernatural powers. Homer and Marge go for the gold. Witness a day in the life of Dr. Lisa Cuddy. The office prepares for their first visit from Sabre CEO, Jo Bennett. Cleveland plays matchmaker for Holt. Stan gets replaced by his own cyborg. Locke goes in search of help to further his cause. Meg dates a guy behind bars. Michael ends up in hot water when the black ops sociopath he's been dealing with asks him to steal sensitive flight information. President Taylor pressures CTU for progress while Jack's perilous plan has operatives panicked. Chance must break in then break out of the maximum-security high-rise headquarters of a weapons manufacturer. Callie, Bailey and Richard present pivotal surgical cases from their pasts when Derek restores the hospital lecture series. Liz schedules her root canal on Valentine's Day, but has a hard time finding somebody to drive her home. 14. Movie Trailers: Shutter Island U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels is investigating the disappearance of a murderess who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane and is presumed to be hiding on the remote Shutter Island. After investing in a billboard, Frank and Mac judge a competition to find Paddy's next top model. Foreman's brother pays a surprise visit. The final three bachelorettes join Jake on the island of St. Lucia. Archer goes to great lengths to cover up discrepancies in his ISIS expense account as he attempts to access the agency's mainframe computer. The final three bachelorettes join Jake on the island of St. Lucia. Claire and Phil plan a Valentine's Day excursion. More videos! Don't miss: The 3D Movie Trailer Smackdown

