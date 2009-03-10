Hulu's Television Commercial Starring Dollhouse's Eliza Dushku

When NBC and Fox joined to create Hulu in 2007, the companies agreed to provide the video site with $50 million worth of ad time on their networks. Hulu’s first commercial, a 30-second spot during this year’s Super Bowl on NBC spiked the site’s traffic by 50%. Here’s Hulu’s second commerical, which we’ve spotted on Fox cable channel FX.



Whereas Hulu’s first commercial starred Alec Baldwin, from NBC’s “30 Rock,” this one features Eliza Dushku, from Fox’s “Dollhouse.”



