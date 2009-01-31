Hulu's Spent Free Money On Super Bowl Ad

We already decided its going to be a sad Super Bowl for NBC, but it’s worse then we thought. Along with taking 5 minutes of $3 million per 30 seconds air time to promote its own shows and airing airing a commercial for parent-company GE, a reader tells us that NBC essentially gave away a 30-second spot to its Web video investment, Hulu.



Specifically, our reader tells us that when NBC agreed to create Hulu with News Corp, it gave the site $50 million worth of advertising time whenever it wanted to use it. Sunday’s Super Bowl ad will be the first time Hulu taps that $50 million.

