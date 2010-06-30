Hulu Plus Is Here: $10 Per Month For More Shows, More Devices

Hulu‘s long reported subscription service is now official. “Hulu Plus” is live on Hulu’s website.



For $9.99 per month you’ll be able to get Hulu on your iPhone, iPad, TV and other gadgets. You’ll also get access to a deeper catalogue of TV shows, and season passes to certain shows. This is not replacing Hulu.com which will still be free.

In a blog post on Hulu Plus, CEO Jason Kilar calls it a “treasure chest in the cloud for TV lovers.” Even with the subscription fee, the shows on Hulu will have ads in them. Actually, Kilar calls Hulu Plus “a new, revolutionary ad-supported subscription product.”

If you’re interested in being one of the early users of Hulu Plus, you can sign up for a preview here. Here’s a video from Hulu explaining the new service.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.