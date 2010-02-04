Hulu's Paywall On The Way After NBCU-Comcast Deal

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar told USA Today that a free version of Hulu will always exist but that the company is exploring premium pricing. Although Kilar won’t give a time frame for when it will go up, one analyst did.



“I’m betting the Hulu people are chomping at the bit to get this resolved and start testing a pay model, but they can’t do anything until the NBC/Comcast deal closes,” Forrester Research analyst James McQuivey said.

Tomorrow morning, the Capitol Hill will start grilling NBC Universal executives about the deal, starting with NBCU president Jeff Zucker and Brian Roberts, president and CEO of Comcast.

In December, Hulu cracked a billion video views, according to the company. Hulu’s partners, including News Corp.’s 20th Century Fox, Disney’s ABC and GE’s NBC Universal, are seeking more ways to monetise their content. Perhaps the NFL Network?

Here’s Kilar talking to USA Today



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.