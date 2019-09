When they joined to create the company, Fox and NBC promised Hulu $50 milllion worth of free air time. Hulu’s been filling it with its Super Bowl ad featuring Alec Baldwin, a spot starring Dollhouse’s Eliza Dushku, and now, one in which Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane talks in funny voices. Check it out:



