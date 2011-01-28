Hulu's Parents Want It To Become More Like A Cable Operator

Photo: Business Insider

Hulu could be due for a massive shake up.Media executives with a stake in the company are talking about turning it into an online cable operator which would serve on demand video and some live programming, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Its corporate parents are not happy that the site, despite gaining millions of viewers, still doesn’t generate much revenue.

Last year, the mostly ad driven site generated $260 million in revenue, despite serving more video ads than any other site, according to comScore. For some context, analysts estimated YouTube would generate over $700 million for 2010. Netflix generated $2.16 billion on the year.

