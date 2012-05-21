Hulu Tries Again At Making Its Own Shows

Photo: www.hulu.com

Hulu is adding 10 more TV shows to its lineup this summer, including three new series, in an effort to beef up its original programming and be more competitive against Netflix.The three original series include a half-hour movie review show from Kevin Smith called Spoilers and a travel show from Richard Linklater called Up To Speed.



Hulu has also secured the exclusive rights to air seven other TV shows, including Pramface, Rev. and The Yard.

The new shows will be available on both Hulu and its premium service Hulu Plus.

